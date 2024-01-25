UP, an ancient cradle of Indian culture: AP Governor

VIJAYAWADA : Uttar Pradesh is one of the most ancient cradles of Indian culture, where the roots of the country’s history and heritage can be traced, said Governor S Abdul Nazeer.

He participated as a chief guest at the Formation Day celebrations of Uttar Pradesh and the Union Territories of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu held at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, as part of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Uttar Pradesh is home to Triveni Sangam of the holy Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, among other incredible places and the story of Ramayana and Mahabharata revolves around the dynasties that ruled the State over centuries. He further recalled that recently the whole nation has witnessed the historic consecration of Ram Lalla’s idol at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

“Celebrating Foundation Day of different States and Union Territories will forge a strong relationship and bonding among all the people of the country,” he said.