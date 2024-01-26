It’s his own doing that divided family: Sharmila

KAKINADA : A day after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the Congress had divided his family, his sister and APCC chief YS Sharmila said it was Jagan’s own doing that divided the family.

Speaking at Kakinada on Thursday, Sharmila said she had taken up yatras for making her brother the Chief Minister. Once he became the CM, he had started behaving completely different and was not working to fulfil the aspirations of their father late YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Asserting that Jagan himself, who was responsible for the family getting divided, Sharmila said her mother YS Vijayamma is a witness to all the happenings. “Jagan promised to make the leaders who resigned for his sake, ministers once he becomes the CM. How many of the 10 leaders, who resigned, were made ministers now?’’ she questioned, and said she and her mother had toiled for the victory of those leaders.

Sharmila recalled that she was asked to take up padayatra when the party was in turbulent times and she obliged without even caring for her children. “Later on, I undertook yatra for Samaikyandhra and Odarpu Yatra in Telangana. Before the 2019 elections, I went around the town with the slogan ‘Bye Bye Babu’, which became very popular and she did all these for making her brother the CM, she said.

She said Jagan had changed completely once he became the CM, but she never made a fuss of it thinking that he would work for the aspirations of their father YSR. Sharmila said both the TDP and YSRC governments failed to complete the YSR’s dream project Polavaram. “Agriculture was like a festival (panduga) when YSR was in power. Now, it has become dandaga (waste),’’ she said and asked as to how Jagan could carry on YSR legacy.