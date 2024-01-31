AP Discoms ranked among top 10 in India

VIJAYAWADA: Three Discoms—AP Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL), AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) and AP Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL)—have been ranked in top 10 Discoms among the 62 rated in the country.

This was disclosed in the report on Consumer Service Ratings of DISCOMs released by the Union Ministry of Power for FY 2023. The three Discoms have been recognised at the national level based on the efforts, actions and achievements in the area of operation and reliability, connection and other services, metering, billing and connection, fault rectification and grievance redressal.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand congratulated the Discoms for taking steps in reducing the distribution losses to 5.31% in 2022-23 from 6.70 % in 2017-18. He said the three Discoms are successful in providing 24x7 quality and reliable power supply to the people.

The Discoms maintained better hours of operation in urban and rural areas at more than the national average of 23.59 hours and 21.26 hours respectively. The interruption index (interruptions per feeder per year) in urban areas of APSPDCL, APEPDCL and APCPDCL are 42, 79.68 and 103.86 respectively, while the national average interr uption index is 200.15.

Meanwhile, the Distribution Transformer (DT) failure rate of APEPDCL, APCPDCL and APSPDCL is 2.01%, 3.92% and 5.58% respectively, which is less than the national average DT failure rate of 5.81%, Vijayanand highlighted.

CMD of APCPDCL and APSPDCL K Santosha Rao said the average hours of power supply in APSPDCL for the Financial Year 2022-23 extended per day in rural areas is 23:44 hours, 23:52 hours in urban areas and 23:54 hours industrial areas.