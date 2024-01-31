‘Gift of land’ inscription dating back to Kakatiya period found in Prakasam

ONGOLE : A 13th century Telugu inscription was found engraved on a slab near Boyalapalli village of Yerragondapalem mandal of Prakasam district recently. The inscription belongs to Kakatiya Dynasty Ganagaya Sahini’s period was recently found

Yerragondapalem Village Revenue Officer (VRO) and historian Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad identified the inscription and referred it to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) director Dr Munirathanam Reddy. The director thoroughly studied the inscription and its historical references.

The inscription is written in Telugu language and characters include Sadharana, Pushya and Suddha Panchami. It was dated back to December 29 of Thursday of 1250 CE period. The description is engraved regarding the purpose of donation of lands and other details.