South Central Railway GM meets CM Chandrababu Naidu, apprises him of rail projects

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at Secretariat in Velagapudi of Amaravati on Monday.

Arun Kumar appraised the Chief Minister regarding the various developmental works and projects undertaken in Andhra Pradesh by the SCR Zone.

Earlier, the GM presided over the Safety Seminar and interacted with the Loco Pilot trainees at the Electric Traction Training Centre (ETTC), Satyanarayanapuram, in Vijayawada emphasising the importance of safety in railway operations.

Jain also attended the Divisional Performance Review Meeting held at the Divisional Conference Hall, Vijayawada. (DRM) Narendra A Patil, briefed the GM, SCR regarding the development and infrastructure projects under progress in the division.

The GM emphasised expediting the pending Vijayawada-Gudur tripling works, undergoing Automatic Block Signalling in the North Section and electrification works to increase the sectional capacity.