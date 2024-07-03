Andhra Pradesh BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Hindus

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP leaders slammed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Hindus during his speech on Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha, and accused him of indulging in divisive politics.

State BJP president D Purandeswari termed Rahul Gandhi’s remarks ridiculous. “It’s absurd that those who imposed Emergency in 1975, undermining the Constitution, are now preaching ethics in Parliament,” she observed.

Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said it was inappropriate on the part of Rahul Gandhi to make such comments against Hindus in the Lok Sabha as a Leader of Opposition. Rahul Gandhi should tender an open apology for his remarks as they hurt the sentiments of Hindus, he said.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, BJP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar accused Rahul Gandhi of following the divide and rule policy. “Rahul Gandhi has been spewing venom against Hindus from the beginning, and it has become a habit for him,” he said.