Guntur Municipal Corporation begins pipeline repair works to supply safe water

GUNTUR: In an initiative to provide safe drinking water, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is undertaking significant water pipeline repair works across the city. With the population exceeding 1 million, the city’s daily water requirement is 135 million litres, while 155 million litres are currently supplied. This supply includes 132 MLD from Undavalli Prakasam Barrage and 23.20 MLD from Sangam Jagarlamudi Kommamuru Canal, distributed to 43 reservoirs in 57 divisions.

Engineering department officials have been instructed to inspect all reservoirs, storage points, and main pipelines from Undavalli to Takkellapadu and Sangam Jagarlamudi to MLR. They are to carry out any necessary renovations and ensure the quality of the work. Frequent pipeline leakages have led to significant water wastage, causing shortages for residents.

Responding to numerous public complaints and petitions, the GMC council has allocated Rs 37.02 crore in the 2024-25 budget to ensure the supply of safe drinking water. An action plan has been prepared to undertake repair works across the city. This includes fixing the 800 mm dia water pipeline and 600 mm dia water pipeline that supply Guntur West constituency and the 685 mm dia water pipeline near the filtration plant that supplies the entire city from the Sangam Jagarlamudi plant.

Additionally, officials have been directed to conduct ward-level inspections and address any minor pipeline repair works without delay. Union Minister Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar recently highlighted the issue of insufficient drinking water, especially in merged villages and tail-end regions, during a review meeting with civic officials. He instructed civic chief Kirthi Chekuri to expedite the pipeline repairs to ensure safe drinking water is supplied citywide.