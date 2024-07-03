YSRC regime rendered Panchayat Raj institutions ineffective: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology) Pawan Kalyan expressed anguish that the previous YSRC regime rendered Panchayat Raj institutions ineffective in the past five years, besides diverting Central funds sanctioned for panchayats. For want of funds, the Panchayat Raj institutions had suffered much as their rightful share from different departments was denied, he said, during a review meeting with officials at Kakinada district collectorate on Tuesday.

Elaborating further, he said the Panchayat Raj Department should rightfully get its share from seigniorage fee on sand and minerals, share in registration fee and labour cess. “However, none of these were given to panchayats during the previous regime,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said a high-level Cabinet committee will be constituted to focus on recovering the funds due to panchayats.

Speaking to media persons later, Pawan Kalyan said, “Panchayats cannot function without funds, and even maintaining the panchayat office building has become a big burden. Central funds meant for panchayats should be directly given to them, but the previous YSRC regime utterly failed in supporting panchayats. This has resulted in rural development taking a hit, and created a gap between the elected representatives and the people.”

On seigniorage fee on sand, he said revenue from sand mining in East Godavari district itself was Rs 1,000 crore per annum, and panchayats have a share in it. He asked the officials to submit a report on what Panchayat Raj institutions are entitled to from various departments, and what needs to be done to get them. He stressed the need to strengthen panchayats financially, which helps ensure rural development.

“We are committed to strengthening panchayats and ensuring their rights are protected. We will ensure the funds that are due are recovered. Unfortunately, the previous regime had even gobbled up Jal Jeevan Mission funds meant for the village development, and did not provide matching grants to Centrally funded schemes. The State government will ensure that every house in every village gets protected water under the Jal Jeevan Mission,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan announced that Hope Island in Kakinada will be developed as an eco-tourism park, while ensuring that the flora and fauna of the island are not disturbed. Similarly, Coringa Eco Park will be developed as a full-fledged tourist spot. “Kakinada MP T Uday Srinivas will take up the issue of funding to Kakinada Smart City with the Centre,” he said.

Describing erosion of Uppada coastline as an indication of climate change, Pawan Kalyan said he would soon visit Uppada. He also said officials were directed to submit a report on industrial pollution and measures need to be taken to address it.

Finding fault with the previous regime for destroying mangroves for housing layouts, he said in a phased manner harmful Conocarpus plants, which were raised in the name of greenery, will be removed.