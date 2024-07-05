Assembly Speaker opens Chitrakala Mandiram, recounts Alluri’s role in freedom struggle

VISAKHAPATNAM: The 127th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju was celebrated with grandeur at the Alluri Sitarama Raju Park in Krishndevipeta of Narsipatnam on Thursday.

State Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu attended as the chief guest.

In his address, he emphasised Alluri’s pivotal role in India’s independence movement, particularly his leadership during the Rampa Rebellion against British colonial rule. He praised Alluri as a formidable figure who, with limited resources and the support of tribal communities, waged a significant struggle against the British, embodying the spirit of resistance and sacrifice.

During the celebrations, Ayyanna Patrudu inaugurated the ‘Alluri Chitrakala Mandiram’ at the Alluri Sitarama Raju Memorial Park. This new addition features artefacts related to Alluri’s history.

Ayyanna announced that Rs 50 lakh would be sanctioned from Anakapalle MP CM Ramesh’s funds for the development of the memorial park. He instructed district Collector Pattanshetti Ravi Subash to prioritise the park’s development, ensuring it becomes a tourist-friendly space with facilities for students and visitors.

The Speaker also addressed issues raised by Padala Veerabhadra Rao, the founding president of the National Alluri Sitamaraju Yuvajana Sangam. Rao highlighted the previous government’s unfulfilled promises of funds for the park’s development and the current lack of drinking water and maintenance. In response, he, along with Collector Ravi, issued immediate orders to address these concerns and improve the park’s infrastructure.

The Collector emphasised the State government’s decision to celebrate Alluri Jayanti as a State festival. He highlighted Alluri’s legacy, noting that Alluri was born on July 4, 1897, in Pandrangi village of Padmanabham Mandal and became a legendary figure for his bravery in standing by the tribals against British exploitation.

The celebrations included various cultural programmes. Cultural performances by children added a festive atmosphere to the event. Ayyanna and the Collector planted saplings, while statues of Alluri’s parents were honoured. Patrudu addressed the need for community involvement in eradicating ganja, urging the youth to stay away from drug addiction. He called on the SP to implement strict measures to curb the spread of ganja and appealed to the public to support these efforts.

SP KV Muralikrishna, Joint Collector Jahnavi and others were felicitated.