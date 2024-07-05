Former YSRC MLA arrested for alleged sexual assault on housemaid in Kurnool

KURNOOL: YSRC former MLA from Kodumur assembly constituency in Kurnool district, Dr Jeradoddi Sudhakar, was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly sexually assaulting his housemaid. The MLA was charged with cases under the POCSO Act as well as various sections of IPC.

Sources said that allthough a complaint was lodged by the victim before the elections, no action was taken against the then MLA representing the YSRC.

According to the Police, the victim's parents work as domestic helpers in the Kurnool residence of the former MLA and the victim used to frequently visit the house. Sudhakar allegedly exploited the girl since the past couple of years. Unable to bear the harassment, the girl lodged a complaint with the Kurnool II Town police station in May this year.

A video of the former YSRC MLA for misbehaving with the victim also went viral but no action was taken against him as he belonged to the ruling party.

With the change in the ruling government, the police has now acted against the complaint given by the victim, who is 19 years old.

As the alleged sexual assault took place since the past couple of years, the police registered a case under Section 5(1) of POCSO Act and also Section 376(2), 376(3), and 506 of IPC.

Sudhakar was picked up from his residence in Kurnool and was shifted to Orvakal police station. After questioning, he was taken to the government general hospital, Kurnool for medical tests.Subsequently, he was produced before the court and was remanded to 14 days judicial custody in Kurnool central prison, said Kurnool district SP G Krishnanath to TNIE.

Sudhakar contested the Kodumur (SC reserved) Assembly constituency in Kurnool district in the 2019 elections on YSRC ticket and won. He, however, was denied a ticket by the party in the 2024 elections.