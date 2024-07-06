Andhra: Krishna Collector orders water quality measures to prevent diarrhoea spread

VIJAYAWADA : Krishna Collector DK Balaji on Friday inspected reservoirs in the district and issued guidelines to the officials on maintaining water quality. Further, he directed officials to take measures to prevent the spread of diarrhoea in the region.

He inspected the upstream reservoir at Sulthanagaram in Machilipatnam mandal and verified records related to tap connections, tank cleaning, bleaching stock, chlorination, and motor leakages.

Asked about the Panchayat staff’s efforts towards cleaning the tanks and maintaining the quality of drinking water, Chittibomma Durga Prasad, a resident of the village, informed the district Collector that the water was regularly yellow. In response, the collector instructed RWS (Rural Water Supply) Department officials to collect water samples and send them to a lab for testing.

Further, Balaji assured to provide pure drinking water to locals. In the meantime, he advised them to boil water before drinking. Officials were instructed to share photos of tank cleaning by the staff and to take steps to prevent contamination due to pipe leakages or other causes. The Collector also mandated staff to obtain villagers’ signatures in registers after cleaning the water tanks.

Balaji inspected the Integrated Water Scheme in Tarakaturu of Gudur mandal, which supplies drinking water to 19 villages, and inquired about the water purification process. He visited the upstream reservoir in Balliparru village of Pamarru mandal to verify the tank cleaning process and to check if any diarrhoea cases had been reported. The ANM informed him that no cases thus far had been recorded.

Later, he inspected the upstream reservoir in Kanumuru village of Pamarru mandal. A local resident, Somasekhar, informed Balajji that tank was cleaned three weeks ago and the quality of drinking water was good. He inspected the upstream reservoir in the Gandhi Sadan area of Vuyyuru Municipality and inquired about the tank cleaning schedule.