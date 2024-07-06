Andhra's Nandikotkur Municipality now under TDP control after major political shift

KURNOOL : In a major political development, the Nandikotkur municipality has come under the control of TDP with 20 councillors, including municipal chairman Dasi Sudhakar Reddy and vice-chairman Molla Mehaboob Rabbani, joined the ruling party.

The YSRC councillors joined the TDP in the presence of senior leader Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy, father of Nandyal MP Byreddy Shabari. The strength of TDP has reached 29 in the municipality, including the members elected in the elections. Seven municipal councillors already joined the TDP during the general elections.

TDP MP Shabari is scheduled to return to her home in Nandikotkur from New Delhi on July 8. A large number of sarpanches, MPTC and ZPTC members and municipal councillors in Nandikotkur Assembly constituency are set to join the TDP on the occasion.

Sudhakar Reddy said, “We have joined the TDP for the development of Nandikotkur as it is only possible under the able leadership of MP Shabari.”

Speaking to TNIE, former MLA Rajasekhar Reddy said, “There has been virtually no development in Nandikotkur for the past one-and-a-half decades. It has been totally ignored during the previous YSRC regime. With the trust in us, everyone is coming forward to join the TDP with an aim of developing Nandikotkur. The YSRC will be empty in Nandyal Lok Sabha constituency soon.”

In the elections held in March, 2021, the YSRC won 21 wards and TDP one in the 29 member municipality. Seven independents were also elected. Later, six of the seven independents joined the YSRC, taking its strength to 27 in the municipality. The other independent joined the TDP. After the TDP-led NDA came to power in the State, all the YSRC councillors in the municipality shifted their loyalties.

After bagging Nandikotkur, the TDP is said to have initiated moves to take control of Nandyal, Atmakur, Dhone and Allagadda municipalities in the district. The TDP MLAs have already started making moves to lure YSRC ward members into party fold, sources said.