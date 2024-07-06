YSRC faces mass exodus in Chittoor Municipal Corporation, TDP gains ground

TIRUPATI: The YSRC has suffered a big blow in the Chittoor Municipal Corporation (CMC). Chittoor Mayor S Amuda, Deputy Mayor Rajesh Reddy and 17 corporators have shifted their loyalties to the TDP. They joined the ruling party in the presence of MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan on Friday.

It may be noted that the YSRC bagged the CMC, winning 46 divisions unanimously of the total 50 in the elections held in March, 2021. Now, the TDP has a significant presence in the corporation with 22 corporators. In the elections held in 2021, the TDP won three divisions. More corporators are likely to join the TDP in the coming days, further reducing the strength of YSRC in the municipal corporation.

The corporators who joined the TDP, are said to be associated with former Chittoor YSRC MLA and current Tirupati Jana Sena MLA Arani Srinivasulu. After the TDP-led NDA came into power in the State, Arani is said to have influenced the corporators to leave the YSRC. They are now encouraging their colleagues to do the same.

“This political shift is a notable victory for the TDP, especially in the region where its candidates showed reluctance to even file their nomination papers in the elections during the previous YSRC regime,” an analyst observed .

On June 27, Punganur municipal chairman Aleem Basha and 11 councillors of former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy group joined the TDP in the presence of constituency in-charge Challa Babu. Similar defections are likely in other municipalities, including Kuppam represented by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Palamaner, Puttur, Nagari, Srikalahasti and Madanapalle. As the

TDP won all the Assembly seats in the elections, the ruling party is said to have initiated moves to take control of the civic bodies. The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati is set to witness major changes in the coming days as several corporators have already joined the TDP and JSP. More YSRC corporators are likely to switch loyalties in August.

YSRC suspends corporators

YSRC Chittoor district president KRJ Bharat suspended 22 corporators of the Chittoor Municipal Corporation, including Mayor S Amuda and two other co-opted members, from the party for joining the TDP