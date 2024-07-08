SPAV offers its expertise to Andhra Pradesh government for growth across various sectors

VIJAYAWADA : School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada (SPAV), one of the country’s premier institutions of planning and architecture, has offered its expertise to the Andhra Pradesh government for comprehensive development across various sectors.

It has proposed assistance in planning traffic and transport, urban and rural development, environmental planning, coastal corridor development aimed at fostering a multi-layered economy, economic planning, and resource generation.

Speaking to TNIE, SPAV director Dr Srikonda Ramesh mentioned that the governments of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka States have utilised our services.

Given our location in Andhra Pradesh, SPAV is keen to contribute significantly to the State’s development, particularly since the State’s bifurcation, he added.

The institution has been actively involved in advising the State government, particularly the municipal administration and urban development department.

It has served as a technical consultant for the development of Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R colonies and infrastructure, having submitted reports to the concerned authorities.

SPAV has also developed master plans for cities like Visakhapatnam, Eluru, and Bhimavaram.

A notable project of SPAV is the “Gram Panchayat Spatial Development Plan” for Paritala Gram Panchayat and Telaprolu Gram Panchayat in the undivided Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj entrusted SPAV with this project, which is considered a model for other village panchayats nationwide.

Dr Ayon Kumar Tarafdar, dean of academics at SPAV and a member of the planning team, explained that the initial project report served as an advisory document for the development of these villages.

He mentioned the ministry’s request for further analysis in the second phase, expected to be completed by September.

Prashant Vardhan, another team member, detailed the extensive process involved: surveys, satellite image processing, participatory planning, identification of key issues and potentials, conceptualisation of development, and proposal preparation.

The first phase involved a comprehensive micro-level analysis of both villages, covering aspects such as village characteristics, resources, demography, infrastructure (water supply, drainage, schools, hospitals, power supply), sanitation, solid waste management, and integration of government welfare schemes.

Recommendations were made based on this analysis for improvement over the next decade.

The upcoming second phase will revisit the project for further detailed analysis at the micro-level.