Two die, 14 injured in cement unit blast in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : Two workers were killed and 14 others severely injured when a boiler exploded at the UltraTech Cement factory in Jaggaiahapet mandal of NTR district on Sunday afternoon.

Eight of the injured workers were shifted to Gollapudi Andhra Hospitals, while the remaining eight were sent to Manipal Hospitals for treatment.

The deceased, Avula Venkatesh and Paritala Arjun, died while undergoing treatment, and the condition of three injured workers is said to be critical, said NTR district Collector Gummalla Srijana.

According to Jaggaiahpet police, a preliminary inquiry from the factory management revealed that the explosion might have occurred due to a suspected gas leak in the boiler unit. The leak was caused by pressure in the pipeline supplying gases to the furnace. The high pressure might have triggered the accident in the factory.

The police further said that as many as 20 workers were present in the boiler unit when the mishap occurred. Of the 16 injured, nine were identified as local workers and seven were non-locals from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and other states.

“A detailed probe has been launched to ascertain the reasons behind the incident. Officials will carry out a thorough investigation and submit the report. Based on the report, necessary action will be taken against the factory management,” the Collector added. Srijana monitored the rescue operations and visited the hospitals to oversee the condition of the injured.

NTR Police Commissioner PHD Rama Krishna visited the two hospitals and inquired about the condition of the victims. The family members of the deceased and injured workers staged a protect at the factory and alleged that the mishap was occurred due to the poor maintenance at the unit.

Submit detailed report, CM directs Collector

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inquired about the treatment being provided to the injured workers. He instructed district Collector Srijana to submit a report on the incident. The chief minister further assured that the State government will extend all support to the families of the deceased workers along with financial aid from the factory management