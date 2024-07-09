Andhra Pradesh: Bavikonda ancient Buddhist site in state of neglect

VISAKHAPATNAM : The Bavikonda ancient Buddhist site, dating from the 3rd century BC and thriving between 300 BC and 300 AD, which was excavated by the State Department of Archaeology and Museums, is in need of attention.

With two non-functional interpretation centres and lacking basic facilities, Bavikonda, like many other Buddhist sites around Visakhapatnam, requires efforts to protect them.

Discovered by a shepherd in 1977, Bavikonda was excavated between the mid-1980s and early 1990s. These excavations revealed the remains of a well-established Theravada (Hinayana Buddhism) complex, including a Mahastupa, Acharya Vihara, Circular Chaitya Griha, Congregation Hall, store room, store keepers’ room, Apsidal Chaitya Griha, Buddha Pada platforms, and votive stupas. Artefacts such as ash, charcoal, pottery shards, Roman silver coins, and Satavahana lead coins were unearthed, indicating historical maritime trade with Rome.

The signage at the site is severely damaged, with information no longer legible.

Buddhalla Ramesh, the sole guide at the site since 2008, has taken it upon himself to maintain the site, narrate its history, and protect it from misuse. “Due to budget constraints in recent years, we have been unable to conduct maintenance and repairs at the site,” explained Phalgun Rao, Assistant Director at the Department of AP State Archaeology in Visakhapatnam.