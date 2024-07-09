Rs 50k reward announced for information on murder accused in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM : As no breakthrough has been achieved in the case related to the murder of a minor girl in Anakapalle district, police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to those who provide information about the absconding accused. Police also released photos of the accused for identification.

The police have been on a hunt to nab Bodabathula Suresh who fatally stabbed a 14-year-old minor girl, studying in Class IX, in Koppigondapalem village of Rambilli Mandal in Anakapalle district on Saturday.

Anakapalle police said the accused is 26 years old and worked as a driver. He hails from Koppungundupalem in Rambilli mandal. Suresh is 5’7’ and wheatish in complexion.

Police also released a photo where the accused is seen in a red T-shirt, riding pillion on a bike along with his friend minutes before attacking the girl.

After killing the girl, Suresh was seen wearing a black full hands T-shirt and track pants, police said and assured that the informant’s identity will be kept confidential.

The accused was jailed under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for misconduct involving the girl. He was released on bail 10 days ago.

Suresh harboured a grudge against the girl for his imprisonment, which led him to commit the crime.

Manhunt for Suresh launched

Police on Monday released pictures of the accused, Bodabathula Suresh. According to the police, the 26-year-old was last seen in a black T-shirt after killing the 14-year-old girl. Information can be reported on: 9440796084, 9440796108, 9440904229, 7382625531

Keep vigil on accused out on bail, police urged

It has been learnt that Suresh left behind a note stating that he will either live or die with the girl. Police said that although Suresh might be indicating that he would be ending his life after killing the girl, they suspect the accused may have left the note to mislead the investigation. Meanwhile, the AP State Child Rights Commission as well as Mahila Commission underscored the need for police to keep a tab on persons are arrested in POCSO and drug trafficking cases, and later released on bail.

AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman Kesali Apparao and Mahila Commission member Geddam Uma visited the girl’s village and inquired about the incident. They urged parents to take care of their children and ensure that their wards do not fall prey to bad vices. Further, they highlighted the negative impacts of social media.