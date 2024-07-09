Will put Andhra Pradesh on top in education in one year: Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA : Minister for Human Resource Development, Information Technology and Electronics Nara Lokesh has made it clear that simple government and effective governance is the policy of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s administration.

Addressing the physically challenged students on Monday, Lokesh said he was pleased to meet them. “I am assuring you all that I will develop Andhra Pradesh in one year in such a way that the whole country will look at the State,” the HRD Minister said. After presenting laptops to 25 differently-abled students, who secured admission in IIT, IIIT, NIT and other top educational institutions, Lokesh described them as champions.

The 25 students called on Lokesh to thank him as all of them got admission in the top institutes following the new GO issued under his directions.

Lokesh gave the credit to the officials who responded swiftly after they came to know about the problems faced by the differently-abled students. “Our government aims to provide five lakh jobs to the youth every year to build a poverty-free State. Reforms will be introduced from KG to PG without causing any kind of injustice to anyone,” he added. Secretary (Education) Kona Sasidhar and other officials were present.

HRD Minister’s response gets him IIT admission

The swift response of the HRD Minister to a problem taken to his notice by a differently-abled student has enabled them get admission in IIT, IIIT, NIT and other GFTIs for the academic year 2024-25. Maturi Prudhvi Satyadev, a differently-abled student from Vijayawada, secured 170th rank in the JEE Advanced. Satyadev got a seat in IIT Madras in Joint Seat Allocation Authority Counselling Round-1. However, as part of certificate verification, the authorities asked him to upload his Intermediate marks memo. As per the Intermediate Board norms, differently-abled students are exempted from one of the two language subjects. Hence, Satyadev did not take the second language exam, and passed Intermediate with A grade. For the exempted subject, the Intermediate Board mentions only ‘E’ (Exemption) in the certificate. IIT Madras authorities raised an objection. Then Satyadev sent a WhatsApp message to Lokesh on June 22 explaining the problem. Lokesh immediately instructed the Intermediate Board to look into the matter. Later, the board issued a memo with marks stating that ‘E’ as a minimum of 35 marks. However, GO No 225 was also issued on June 28, rectifying the hurdle in the form of technicality at the instance of Lokesh, which benefited 25 differently-abled students, who faced similar problem in securing admission in renowned national institutes.