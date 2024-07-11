Andhra Pradesh police set up special teams to probe kidney racket

GUNTUR: Police have set three special teams to probe into the kidney transplant racket based on a complaint lodged by the victim.

According to the information reaching here, the police also booked five members in the case, including middlemen Basha, Venkat Sai, Subrahmanyam, Vijayawada hospital doctor Dr Sarath Babu and Venkat, brother-in-law of the receptor of the kidney.

It was also known that three of five people had fled the State. While one special team is tracing these people, another special team is focusing on how the documents of Madhu Babu have been tampered with and showcased him as the family friend of the receptor.

Another team is probing, how the accused was managed to get permission from the medical board at Guntur GGH for organ donation and transplantation. Under the instructions of Guntur SP Tushar Dudi Nagarampalem police received a complaint from the victim G Madhu Babu and a case was registered under relevant Sections of IPC and other sections of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act. Investigation officer Guntur West DSP Mahesh inquired Madhu Babu about the details of the incident and all persons involved in the crime.