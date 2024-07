KURNOOL: A Dalit woman was mowed down with a tractor in her agriculture field at Naganathahalli village in Adoni mandal on Friday. Another person was injured in the incident.

Elaborating on the issue, police said the deceased woman, identified as Gundamma (50), was having disputes with another family over a piece of farm land for the past one year.

A native of Naganathahalli village, Gundamma, a widow, had purchased four acres of agricultural land in the village from another woman, Tirupatamma, who also belonged to the same village.

Differences between Tirupatamma’s family and their relatives surfaced over the sale of the land. Tirupatamma’s close relative Raghavendra Reddy and his family members had been claiming rights over the four-acre land and objected to Gundamma purchasing it.

They demanded Gundamma to return the land, but she refused.

On Friday, Raghavendra Reddy and his son, along with some other persons, went to the disputed land and began preparing the ground for cultivation. Gundamma rushed to the spot along with her relatives and tried to stop them.

SC, ST case booked against six persons

“Raghavendra Reddy’s son mowed down Gundamma with the tractor, resulting in her immediate death. Another person, Purushotham Reddy, who tried to stop the fight was also injured in this incident,” Adoni circle inspector Niranjan Reddy said.

A case under Section 302 of IPC and relevant Sections of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act has been registered against six persons based on the complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased. Further investigation is underway, the CI said.