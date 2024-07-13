No guidelines yet for ‘Thalliki Vandanam’: Education Secretary Kona Sasidhar

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has clarified that no guidelines have been issued yet for the 'Thalliki Vandanam' scheme.

School Education Secretary Kona Sasidhar has stated that the finalisation of guidelines for the scheme is still pending, urging the people not to believe any misinformation on social media pertaining to it.

In a release on Friday, he said the recent gazette publication by the School Education Department, GO 29 dated July, 2024, has led to confusion. This publication, in line with the Aadhaar Act 2016, Regulation 15, Section 7, and its amendments is solely related to the use of Aadhaar to identify beneficiaries of various schemes. The Government of Andhra Pradesh has enacted Act 43/2023 to comply with these regulations, and an order from the ITE&C Department dated May 21, 2021, informed all government departments to publish the necessary gazettes.

He further stated that there would be disruptions in Aadhaar services without these publications. Several State government departments have already complied with these requirements. The School Education Department’s recent gazette publication is merely a compliance measure with the Centre’s Aadhaar norms. He emphasised that the gazette is not connected to the Thalliki Vandanam scheme, and it is purely about Aadhaar regulations.

Sasidhar assured that once the guidelines and procedures for the scheme are finalised, an official notification will be issued. Until then, the public is advised to disregard any false information, he said.