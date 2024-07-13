Nutritional gardens to be grown in 100 schools of Andhra's Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA: In an innovative initiative, organic nutritional kitchen gardens will be grown at 100 schools across Krishna district on an experimental basis.

The project has already commenced, and an orientation and training programme has been initiated to raise awareness about cultivating nutritious plants using innovative methods. This programme aims to educate the Training of Trainers (ToT) on the importance of these plants. It is a collaboration between the district education, agriculture, horticulture, forest departments and Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

District officials stated the purpose of this programme is to make students aware from an early age that sustainable yields can be achieved through better agricultural practices.

The cultivation of kitchen gardens using natural farming processes on school premises has been initiated by district authorities under the instruction of Collector DK Balaji.

DK Balaji emphasised that the programme aims to cultivate nutritious kitchen gardens in 100 schools through natural farming. Under the auspices of headmistress Jayanthi, a kitchen garden has already been developed at ZP High School in Mopidevi village.

Krishna District Education Officer (DEO) Tahera Sultana explained, “As part of the first phase, these gardens will be grown in schools located in areas with Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs). We have recognised 127 schools near RBKs and, after observing all aspects, finalised 100 schools. Students will be educated about seed treatment and the growth of plants using solid and liquid seeds).”