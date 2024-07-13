Police reopen beaches in Andhra's Bapatla district after a fortnight

GUNTUR: Beaches in the Bapatla district reopened to the public on Friday after being closed for nearly a fortnight.

The police reopened Vodarevu, Suryalanka, and Ramapuram beaches, following their closure due to two tragic incidents last month in which six people drowned at Vodarevu beach.

Despite tourists not venturing into deep waters, uneven and heavy waves created sand pits that resulted in 20 people being washed away. While the police managed to rescue 14 individuals, six unfortunately drowned.

As a precautionary measure, the authorities temporarily shut down the three beaches and restricted access to the sea. Now, the beaches have been equipped with various safety measures to ensure visitor safety. These include a public addressing system, cautionary boards, designated safe spots marked with red ropes, skilled divers, and police outposts. Additionally, local resort management has been involved to provide life jackets and appoint skilled divers.

Bapatla district Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal emphasised that all necessary safety measures are in place to protect tourists. He urged visitors to stay alert and adhere to police regulations. Red flags have been installed to mark safe areas in the sea, and tourists are strictly instructed not to cross these safety lines. Children should not enter the sea alone, and adults are advised against entering the sea in an inebriated state.

With a 76 kilometres-long coastline, Ramapuram, Suryalanka, and Vodarevu beaches are among the most attractive tourist spots in Bapatla district. They draw visitors from various cities including Hyderabad, Guntur, Vijayawada, Tenali, Narasaraopet, Sattenapalli, Ponnur, Chilakaluripet, and Repalle. The reopening of these beaches, with enhanced safety measures, aims to provide a secure and enjoyable experience for all tourists.