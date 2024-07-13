Set up food processing units in Andhra: Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Information and Public Relations and Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy has said there are plenty of opportunities in Andhra Pradesh for the establishment of food processing industries. Andhra Pradesh has a vast coastline and is known for aqua cultivation in Godavari and Krishna delta region, and commercial crops in Guntur and other districts.

Speaking at a conference on opportunities in the food processing sector in Andhra Pradesh organised at a hotel in Vijayawada on Friday, he said the State government lays equal emphasis on development and welfare.

The government is committed to promoting industrial development in a big way, he said and urged entrepreneurs to come forward to set up food processing industries in the State. Farmers, entrepreneurs and common people will be benefited with the setting up of food processing units. The NDA government gives priority to the welfare of farmers, he asserted.

Representatives of AP Food Processing Society, FICCI, Confederation of Indian Industry, FAPCCI, Vijayawada Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India, APMSME Association and others attended the conference.