Vijayawada Municipal Corporation takes steps to prevent water logging on roads

VIJAYAWADA: Ensuring the safety and convenience of residents is our top priority, said Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) In-charge Commissioner A Mahesh. He inspected various areas under Circle II and Circle II, including Gymkhana Grounds, Gandhinagar, BRTC Road, Sarada College, Guru Nanak Colony, Benz Circle, and other areas on Friday.

The official issued several instructions to the engineering and sanitation staff. The engineering staff were directed to use machines to clean rainwater logging on the roads, ensuring the public does not face any inconvenience. He emphasised the need for constant monitoring and vigilance, especially during rainfall, to immediately clear rainwater logging from the roads. Additionally, he instructed authorities to maintain an unobstructed flow of stormwater inside drains, ensuring regular checks and maintenance.

Mahesh encountered issues of overflowing sewage on Sitarampuram Signal Road and Guru Nanak Colony Road during his visit. He instructed officials to promptly address the underground drainage problems. He also stressed the importance of collecting and testing drinking water samples daily to ensure the supply of safe drinking water.

Furthermore, he urged residents to collect water only during the specified supply times set by the VMC. He cautioned that using motors to collect water outside these times could result in muddy or discoloured water. “Residents should only collect drinking water at the designated times to avoid any contamination,” he appealed.