VIJAYAWADA: APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy lashed out at YSRC leaders for their baseless remarks on the Congress in connection with the Thalliki Vandanam scheme of the TDP-led NDA government.

Taking to X, she posted that when she confronted the TDP-led NDA government over the delay in implementing the scheme, YSRC leaders described the Congress as the B party of TDP.

“When Congress is taking the role of Opposition, how can it be a B party of TDP?” she questioned.