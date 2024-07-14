IMD forecasts heavy rain in parts of AP today

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rains in isolated parts of South Coastal districts on Sunday.
It further forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated places across Andhra Pradesh for the same period.
On Monday, heavy rains likely at isolated parts of both North and South Coastal districts, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated parts across the state for the same period.
Given the adverse weather forecast, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Ronanki Kurmanath alerted the district administrations.
He advised people in low-lying areas to be alert and call toll free numbers, 1070, 112, and 18004250101 in case of emergencies.
As the southwest monsoon was vigorous over coastal Andhra Pradesh and normal over Rayalaseema, rainfall occurred at most places over the coastal part of the state and a few places over Rayalaseema in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday.
The highest rainfall of 15 cm was recorded in Machilipatnam of Krishna district followed by 14 cm in Guntur district and 12 cm in Tenali of Guntur district, 7 cm in Palakoderu, Narasapuram of West Godavari district.
Rainfall up to 6 cm was reported at various places in the coastal districts. In the Rayalaseema region, the highest rainfall of 4 cm was reported in Satyavedu of Tirupati district, and rainfall up to 3 cm was reported in a few other places in the region.
Polavaram and Cotton Barrage get heavy inflows
On the other hand, both Polavaram Project and Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram are receiving heavy flood water due to continuous rains in Godavari catchment area in Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha and Chattisgarh.
Based on the information received from Dowleswaram flood control room, Cotton Barrage is releasing 88,000 cusecs of flood water into the sea.
The flood water level rose to 27 metres at Polavaram spillway. The project opened all 48 gates and released water to Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage.