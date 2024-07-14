IMD forecasts heavy rain in parts of AP today

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rains in isolated parts of South Coastal districts on Sunday.

It further forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated places across Andhra Pradesh for the same period.

On Monday, heavy rains likely at isolated parts of both North and South Coastal districts, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph at isolated parts across the state for the same period.

Given the adverse weather forecast, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Ronanki Kurmanath alerted the district administrations.

He advised people in low-lying areas to be alert and call toll free numbers, 1070, 112, and 18004250101 in case of emergencies.

As the southwest monsoon was vigorous over coastal Andhra Pradesh and normal over Rayalaseema, rainfall occurred at most places over the coastal part of the state and a few places over Rayalaseema in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday.