Rainwater seeps into Palakollu government hospital ward as roof chips off

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As pieces of the roof at Palakollu government hospital in West Godavari district chipped off on Friday night, hospital administration discharged a few patients as a precautionary measure.

Following heavy rains, the roof of the 50-year-old 50-bed government hospital cracked and fell apart, resulting in rainwater leaking into the hospital ward.

On receiving the information, Minister for Water Resources Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu and district Collector C Nagarani rushed to the hospital on Saturday and reviewed the situation.

Of the two maternity wards in the hospital, the slab in one was found to be damaged. Hence, women in postpartum were shifted to another maternity ward. As many as 17 women under postnatal care and 18 infants were in the hospital.

Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu assured the patients that there was no need to panic and that medical services would be provided to every patient.

After visiting the maternity ward, Collector C Nagarani said directions have been given to the officials to take up works to prevent the water from entering the hospital. “There are no obstructions to delivering medical services in the hospital,” she asserted and added that engineers have been asked to repair the cracked roof.

Further, she announced that the new government hospital building, which is under construction in the same premises, will be ready soon.

Stating that 80% of the works have been completed, she added that basic amenities and infrastructure will be set up in the 100-bed facility and be made available to the patients within a month. The hospital staff were directed to admit every patient in the hospital and provide treatment to them. She warned the hospital staff of action, if she receives any complaints from the patients.