Stop falsehood on ‘Thalliki Vandanam’: Minister to YSRCP

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Development Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu on Saturday accused the YSRC and its affiliated media houses of resorting to false propaganda against the Thalliki Vandanam scheme.

“It’s a shame on the part of the opposition party to spit venom on the scheme even before the guidelines are finalised. The YSRC will be limited to a single digit in the next elections if it fails to stop the false propaganda,” he observed.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters, he threatened that legal action would be initiated against such elements if the falsehood on the government was not stopped. “The TDP-led NDA government is committed fulfilling all its election promises. The Thalliki Vandanam scheme will be extended to every eligible child,” he asserted.