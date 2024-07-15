Nizampatnam to be developed as tourist hub

GUNTUR : All necessary measures will be taken to develop aqua tourism park in Nizampatnam, said Bapatla district Collector J Venkata Murali. He visited Nizampatnam and inspected various developmental works in the region on Sunday.

He travelled in a motorised boat from Suryalanka Adarshnagar Bridge to Nizampatnam harbour along with other officials. He inspected the jetty and harbour and interacted with the fishermen. The aqua park will be developed in 192 acres. This park will enable the fishermen and aqua farmers to conduct their business more efficiently and help earn better profits. The State government have to issue order, allotting 100 acres, for the construction of the park.

He informed the issue to the Revenue minister who assured us of taking required action to speed up the process.