Sculptural heritage of Chennakesava temple needs attention

KADAPA : The exquisite sculptural heritage found in the Chennakesava Swamy temple at Pushpagiri in Kadapa district needs immediate attention and preservation, says K Mrutyunjaya Rao, Head of the Department of Fine Arts, Yogi Vemana University.

Rao recently conducted a study on the temple’s Prakaram (outer wall) as part of his research on Bharavi’s literary work Kiratarjuniyam.

He emphasised that the sculptures of Chennakesava Swamy temple are more intricate compared to other temples in Rayalaseema region, showcasing minute details with remarkable precision.

He noted that while the Lepakshi temple depicts the entire Kiratarjuniyam story on a single wall, the Pushpagiri temple presents key episodes across the temple’s base and four directional walls, split into five segments. This unique presentation, he believes, was the sculptor’s way of engaging viewers with the narrative.

The temple houses an impressive array of sculptures, ranging from 6 to 10 inches in height, including intricate depictions of Lord Vishnu, Vrishabharudha Murti, Nataraja, Andakasura Murti, Natya Ganapati, Rama and Lakshmana, and Varaha Murti. Rao marvelled at the detailed ornamentation and fine craftsmanship of these figures.

Describing the sculptures as a pinnacle of Vijayanagara Art, Rao pointed out the fusion of Hoysala and Chola styles in the work. He felt that the temple sculptors might be from the Hoysala Vishwakarma community of Karnataka, based on the stylistic elements.

While expressing pride in Kadapa’s possession of such magnificent sculptural heritage, Rao stressed the need for its preservation for posterity. He discussed conservation measures with the local Archaeological Department officials and learned about the temple’s historical background from the chief priest.