TIRUPATI: As many as 116 students of Dr BR Ambedkar Residential School in Naidupeta, Tirupati district, fell ill on Sunday evening. They experienced diarrhoea and vomiting. On Monday, food poisoning was confirmed as the reason for the health crisis. Initially, the students were treated in the school premises. However, as health condition of several students deteriorated, they were shifted to nearby hospitals in Naidupeta, Gudur, and Sullurpeta. Two critically-ill students were relocated to the Government General Hospital in Nellore for specialised care.

District Collector S Venkateswar monitored the crisis response. “Of the 520 students in the residential school, 116 fell ill. While the situation was initially dire, I’m relieved to report that all children, including those in critical condition, are now stable,” he said later in the day. A few students were discharged in the evening.

Probe revealed significant lapses in hygiene at the hostel mess and school premises. Consequently, the school principal, hostel warden, health officer, and a few staff members were suspended for administrative negligence. “Such lapses will not be tolerated. We are committed to taking strict action against all those responsible for endangering the students’ health,” the Collector asserted. He added that immediate measures have been implemented to ensure well-being of the students. This included procurement of hygienically prepared meals and purified water until the school is thoroughly sanitised.

Additionally, a committee has been constituted to inspect all residential hostels across the district to address food safety and hygiene concerns, Venkateswar said.

Purified drinking water system defunct

Preliminary investigation revealed that food contamination, stemming from improperly handled food, was the primary cause of the outbreak. “Poor food handling practices, such as preparing dough the night before for preparing meals in the morning and improper storage of chicken, seem to have contributed to the health crisis,” officials said.

Further, it was revealed that the school’s purified drinking water system has been dysfunctional for two years, exacerbating hygiene challenges in the school and hostel premises, including toilets and kitchen.

On learning about the situation, Minister for Social Welfare Dr Veeranjaneya Swamy promptly visited the affected students at hospitals. He spoke to medical personnel to ensure the students receive optimal care. He pledged a thorough investigation to identify the cause of the outbreak and hold those accountable.

Following his visit to the hospitals, the Minister inspected the Ambedkar Gurukul School, and interacted with students, parents, teachers, and staff. He underscored the need to treat students with utmost care.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav directed the health officials in Tirupati district to ensure best treatment for the sick students. DM&HO Dr U Srihari affirmed that a comprehensive investigation is underway to find the source of the contamination. “We’ve assembled a team, comprising professors and officials from various medical departments, alongside a food inspector, to conduct a meticulous probe,” explained Dr Srihari.