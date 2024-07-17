Andhra Pradesh government to implement old fee reimbursement system

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh has directed officials to formulate procedures to implement the old fee reimbursement system for education and accommodation of students studying in various colleges in the State in place of Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena.

Holding a review meeting with senior officials of the department on Tuesday, he said due to the previous government’s arrears of Rs 3,480 crore related to Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena, students’ certificates have remained with their respective educational institutions. He observed that the YSRC government’s ill-conceived policies had jeopardised the future of students.

The HRD Minister also ordered strict measures to prevent drugs in colleges and universities. He emphasised the need for the appointment of nodal officers, besides seeking the cooperation of voluntary organisations to sensitise students about drugs.

The meeting discussed steps to be taken to fill 3,220 lecturer posts in colleges across the State. Lokesh stressed the importance of removing legal hurdles and recruitment of lecturers at the earliest. He made it clear that there should be a completely transparent and talent-based recruitment process without any political involvement.