CBI officer’s quash plea adjourned to August 1

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the quash petition filed by CBI officer Ram Singh, who previously investigated former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, to August 1. G Uday Kumar Reddy of Pulivendula complained to Kadapa Judicial First Class Magistrate against Ram Singh that the latter was pressuring him to give a false testimony. Following the court orders, a case was registered against Ram Singh in 2022. In the same year, Ram Singh filed a quash petition in the High Court.

On February 23, 2022, the High Court issued interim stay orders on further proceedings against Ram Singh. The case came up for hearing before Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa. Appearing for Uday Kumar Reddy, advocate Pradyumna Kumar Reddy said Ram Singh also threatened another witness in the same manner and the lower court ordered a case to be booked against him. He went for an appeal in the High Court and it was rejected. Appearing for the CBI, advocate Jupudi Yagnadatta contended that the two cases could not be compared as facts differ. He said the State government has to file a counter in the case. Assistant public prosecutor submitted to the court that the government was not filing any counter in the case.