Erra Matti Dibbalu in Visakhapatnam lie in monumental neglect

VISAKHAPATNAM: With heavy machinery tearing down the sand dunes at one location, a film production unit levelling the sand dunes to construct a film set at another, and real estate plots coming up close to the dunes, the Erra Matti Dibbalu (Red Sand Dunes) in Visakhapatnam are facing escalated threats.
On Tuesday, a video of heavy machinery tearing down the sand dunes at Erra Matti Dibbalu went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism from public and experts alike.
A film crew recently built a temporary hut-like structure for shooting near the main entrance of EMD, reportedly with permission from local revenue officers. During a visit on Tuesday, the Greater Visakhapatnam Citizens’ Forum (GVCF) executive committee flagged the negligent attitude of the crew as they discarded plastic waste at the site. In a similar case in 2021, a film crew allegedly used an earth mover to create a pathway, damaging the sand dunes during filming.
Environmentalist Satyanarayana Bolisetti took to X and urged Deputy Chief Minister (Environment) K Pawan Kalyan to take immediate action to prevent further damage. He emphasised that Erra Matti Dibbalu are not only a natural treasure, but also one of the 29 rare geological sites in India.
Activists seek protection of geological heritage site
It may be recalled that in August 2023, during a previous instance of destruction at the dunes, Pawan had called for the protection of Erra Matti Dibbalu. He had stated that he would approach the Union Environment Ministry and the NGT for intervention.
This notified National Geo-Heritage Monument, one of the last three remaining gullied red sand dune formations in Southeast Asia, has recently suffered due to various human activities, endangering its preservation. Beyond its geological significance, Erra Matti Dibbalu falls within the Coastal Regulatory Zones (CRZ)-I and CRZ-III, earning it the status of a protected site by the State government in 2016.
In AJ Agraharam, real estate ventures have developed plots adjacent to the sand dunes. Cinema production houses also pose significant risks. Despite past incidents, similar activities have recurred.
Two goatherds at the site remarked, “This land was once covered with cashew (Jeedi Mamidi) forests. People were hesitant to enter due to the dense vegetation and the presence of snakes and wild animals. However, the owners were compelled to sell their land for construction. This has not only resulted in the loss of valuable cashew plantations, but is also posing threats to EMD.”
While landowners were granted legal permission in the past to undertake construction at the site, environmentalists argue that this does not justify the actions, especially given previous violations that halted such efforts. Critics question why this important geological heritage site lacks a compound wall, clear boundaries, and signage, indicating it is a protected area. While authorities may adopt a resigned attitude towards the loss of land, environmentalists urge proactive measures to prevent further damage as the dunes continue to erode in pockets over time. They further urged authorities to recognise the significance of EMD and reconsider granting construction permissions at such sensitive sites.