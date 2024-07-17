Erra Matti Dibbalu in Visakhapatnam lie in monumental neglect

Activists seek protection of geological heritage site

It may be recalled that in August 2023, during a previous instance of destruction at the dunes, Pawan had called for the protection of Erra Matti Dibbalu. He had stated that he would approach the Union Environment Ministry and the NGT for intervention.

This notified National Geo-Heritage Monument, one of the last three remaining gullied red sand dune formations in Southeast Asia, has recently suffered due to various human activities, endangering its preservation. Beyond its geological significance, Erra Matti Dibbalu falls within the Coastal Regulatory Zones (CRZ)-I and CRZ-III, earning it the status of a protected site by the State government in 2016.

In AJ Agraharam, real estate ventures have developed plots adjacent to the sand dunes. Cinema production houses also pose significant risks. Despite past incidents, similar activities have recurred.

Two goatherds at the site remarked, “This land was once covered with cashew (Jeedi Mamidi) forests. People were hesitant to enter due to the dense vegetation and the presence of snakes and wild animals. However, the owners were compelled to sell their land for construction. This has not only resulted in the loss of valuable cashew plantations, but is also posing threats to EMD.”

While landowners were granted legal permission in the past to undertake construction at the site, environmentalists argue that this does not justify the actions, especially given previous violations that halted such efforts. Critics question why this important geological heritage site lacks a compound wall, clear boundaries, and signage, indicating it is a protected area. While authorities may adopt a resigned attitude towards the loss of land, environmentalists urge proactive measures to prevent further damage as the dunes continue to erode in pockets over time. They further urged authorities to recognise the significance of EMD and reconsider granting construction permissions at such sensitive sites.