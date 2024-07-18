CID launches probe into irregularities in voter registration in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has started a probe into the allegations of large scale irregularities in revision of electoral rolls in Chandragiri Assembly constituency of Tirupati district.

It was alleged that large scale irregularities took place in voter registration in the constituency before the general elections at the behest of the YSRC.

The investigation was taken up after a formal complaint made by Chandragiri TDP MLA Pulivarthi Nani. The TDP, Jana Sena Party and BJP alleged that YSRC leaders indulged in large-scale irregularities during the revision of electoral rolls by enrolling the names of bogus voters and deleting the names of sympathisers of alliance parties.

CID officials began collecting evidence, including a visit to the RDO office in Tirupati to review pertinent records as part of their probe. The investigation is said to be focused on former Gudur RDO Kiran Kumar, who allegedly conducted dubious review meetings regarding voter list changes.

Additionally, the probe is also examining claims made by Nani against his political rival and former YSRC MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. Nani accused Chevireddy’s supporters of registering around 10,000 fake voters in a single day while removing the names of thousands of TDP supporters from the rolls.