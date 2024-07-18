CM Naidu performs housewarming rituals at new official residence in Delhi

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu performed housewarming rituals at his new official residence in Number 1 Janpath, New Delhi on Wednesday.

Naidu, who was in the national capital on a two-day visit, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday night, and explained the sorry state of State finances. Though he was expected to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Chief Minister concluded his visit without meeting anyone on the second day, and returned to his residence at Undavalli.

During his meeting with Amit Shah, which lasted nearly an hour, issues related to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 were discussed. He also sought more Central aid highlighting the precarious financial position of the State.

Taking to X after meeting Shah, the Chief Minister posted, “Today in New Delhi, I met with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise him of the devastating condition of finances that Andhra Pradesh had slipped into over the past five years. I also discussed the findings of the four White Papers released, outlining the staggering debt accumulated between FY 2019-24 that spiralled our State’s finances out of control.

Economic incompetence, gross mismanagement, and rampant corruption by the previous government have caused irreparable damage to our State. Honouring the mandate given by our people to the NDA, the Central and State governments will devise a comprehensive recovery plan and bring our State’s economy back on track. We shall fulfil people’s aspirations together.”

More central aid sought

