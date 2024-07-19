Andhra Pradesh: Forest dept launches Palnadu Prakriti Pathalu programme

GUNTUR: The Palnadu Forest Department has launched the ‘Palnadu Prakriti Pathalu’ programme to raise awareness among students about forest protection and biodiversity conservation.

Covering 1.50 lakh hectares in the district, the initiative focuses on learning through field visits and curriculum-based activities related to forests, wildlife, and ecosystem services. Various NGOs, environmentalists, nature enthusiasts, and animal welfare organisations are collaborating to make the sessions engaging, incorporating innovative and practical examples.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Ramachandra Rao stated that awareness campaigns have already been conducted in over 60 schools.

The programme covers human roles in nature conservation, biodiversity importance, and forest protection, including practical activities like seed ball preparation, live snake rescue demonstrations by experts, forest visits, special wildlife presentations, nursery tours in Kotappakonda, and camera trap operations to monitor tiger movements.

Rao mentioned that many students, who had never visited a forest before, are excited about these field trips. The department coordinates with local Vanarakshana Samithis to select accessible fringe areas for these visits, ensuring all necessary precautions for student safety.

Local forest department officials and Vanarakshana Samithi members are encouraged to participate in these school programs to further motivate the students.