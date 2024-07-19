Andhra Pradesh home minister urge all party cadres to maintain restraint

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha appealed to leaders and cadres of all the political parties to exercise restraint from taking law into their own hands, and warned that stringent action would be taken against those who create unrest irrespective of their party affiliation.

Addressing a press conference at the State Secretariat in Velagapudi on Thursday, she said some evil forces, hinting at YSRC leaders and cadre, are trying to disrupt law and order in the State and such evil forces will be dealt with sternly according to law. She came down heavily on YSRC leaders for stoking up caste and religion only to damage the image of the State and thus to create law and order problems. “A criminal is a criminal. There is no need to consider his caste, religion and his affiliation to any political party while dealing with him,” she asserted.

She attributed the spate of attacks in recent weeks to the weakening of the police department by the previous YSRC regime.

“The minor girl rape cases and atrocities against women are being thoroughly examined to find out the root cause. A special drive will be taken up to create an awareness on women’s safety,” she said.