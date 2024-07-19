Balineni Srinivasa Reddy vows to strengthen YSRC in Prakasam district

ONGOLE: The YSRC is facing internal dissidence in Praksam district even after the party’s debacle in the elections.

Taking it seriously, former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy is gearing up to steady the ship. Soon after the shock defeat of the YSRC in the elections, Balineni went to Hyderabad, and returned to Ongole a few days ago.

He lashed out at the TDP-led NDA government for its violent and threatening approach towards the YSRC party rank and file.

He expressed his dissatisfaction over some of his own party leaders, who created troubles to him by joining hands with the opposition partymen on some key issues.

“I am one of the few leaders who faced trouble with my own partymen as well as with my political opponents. I am against the appointment of leaders from other districts as party district president. Why do we need others for this? Is there no capable leader to lead the party in our district? I always support my party cadre, and I am committed to ensuring the well-being of my followers. For that matter, I will go to any extent to safeguard the interests of party cadre,” he asserted.

Balineni alleged that some of his own party leaders as well as the opposition leaders spread rumours that he was set to leave the YSRC and join the Jana Sena Party.

“There is absolutely no truth in the rumours. After the severe drubbing of the YSRC in the elections, I thought about quitting politics for a while. But, the false propaganda of my opponents that I am going to switch loyalties and their mud-slinging have made me take a U-turn. Now, I am determined to continue in the YSRC, and strive to strengthen the party, besides protecting my cadre in Ongole,” the former minister explained.

Further, the 5-time former Ongole MLA has initiated discussions with the part leaderss, including Ongole Mayor G Sujatha and YSRC corporators, to strengthen the party in Prakasam district.

A majority of YSRC corporators have assured Balineni that they will not leave the party and strive to strengthen it in the district. Balineni’s decision to continue in the YSRC will certainly be a big boost to the YSRC in Prakasam district, observed a political analyst.