Jagan Mohan Reddy politicising Sheikh Rashid murder for gain: TDP

VIJAYAWADA: Describing YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the brand ambassador of fake propaganda, Social Welfare Minister Dola Sri Balaveeranjaneya Swamy found fault with the former Chief Minister for attributing the killing of Sheikh Rashid in Vinukonda to the TDP. He maintained that the crime was a result of personal differences between the victim and the accused.

In a press release issued on Friday, Swamy said although the people crushed the YSRC in the recent elections, there was no change in Jagan’s attitude. Holding the YSRC chief responsible for the murder in Vinukonda, the minister claimed that the crime could have been averted if the YSRC took measures to settle issues between the victim, Rashid, and the accused, Jilani, when they both were members of the party.

Accusing Jagan of once again resorting to murder politics for his survival, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that the former Chief Minister visited the victim’s residence to politicise the issue, and not for consoling the bereaved family. He said Jagan’s statements, aimed at stalling the Governor’s address in the State Legislature, and his decision to stage a dharna in New Delhi all had political motives.

Stating that all those connected with the murder photos with Jagan as well, he said politicians cannot be named accused in a case, if they just pose for photos.

Lashing out at Jagan for stating that the TDP-led NDA government has not implemented the ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ scheme, Palla said it was atrocious on the part of the YSRC president to make such a demand within 36 days of the new government taking charge.

Pointing out that the NDA government had hiked social security pensions by `1,000 immediately after coming to power, the TDP State president asserted that all the remaining promises will also be implemented.