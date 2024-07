Jagan’s dharna irrelevant, it’s meant to abstain from Assembly session: CM

When one of the MPs raised the issue of Jagan’s dharna, the Chief Minister reportedly remarked, “What the YSRC chief does in the national capital is irrelevant. What the TDP MPs do is important.”

Alleging that Jagan was conducting the dharna in the national capital only to abstain from the Assembly session in the State which will commence on July 22, Naidu said the former CM has no guts to face the facts that will be highlighted on the floor of the House in the form of White Papers.

Stating that the prevalent culture of ganja and drugs during the YSRC regime has resulted in the untoward incidents in the State, the 74-year-old said the YSRC leaders have admitted that the murder in Vinukonda took place because of ganja.

Claiming that the State government has no funds even for emergency expenditure, he charged Jagan with floating corporations for debts and diverting the employees’ PF amount to other departments.

“After observing the damage done by the previous government, one will think that even terrorists are better in comparison to YSRC leaders,” he quipped. Making it clear that there was no question of compromising on the law and order situation in the State, Naidu accused Jagan of politicising personal attacks. Further, he said the YSRC chief was resorting to spreading propaganda in the name of political violence only because his existence is in danger now.

Stating that nothing is more important to him than maintaining law and order, Naidu said no one can escape the law. He directed police officers to initiate stringent action against those resorting to criminal activities.