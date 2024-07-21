Lakhs of devotees take part in Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina

VISAKHAPATNAM: Despite light drizzles, people from various walks of life fervently participated in the annual Giri Pradakshina of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. This event, held on the full moon day of the Aashada month, involves circumambulating the hill on which Lord Narasimha resides to seek his divine blessings. Lakhs of devotees embarked on this 32-km-long spiritual journey.

Devotees trekked the roads around Simhachalam Hill, starting from the foothill at Simhachalam and passing through Adavivaram, Hanumanthawaka, Jodugullapalem, Appughar, Venkojipalem, HB Colony, Seethammadhara, Balayya Sastry Layout, Port Stadium backside, DLB Quarters, Muralinagar, Madhavadhara, NAD flyover, Susarla Colony, Baji Junction, Saptagiri Junction, Gopalapatnam, Prahladapuram, Srinivasa Nagar, and Gosala, before returning to the foothills. As many as 2,600 police personnel were deployed, and bio-toilets, medical camps, ambulances, and refreshment stalls were set up along the 32-km stretch.

Various individuals, non-profit organisations, and representatives from various companies generously extended their support by providing food, water, refreshments, and a range of services to the participants of the Giri Pradakshina. This year’s event saw an exceptional increase in the number of stalls along the route, with an overwhelming number of people stepping forward to serve pilgrims. Police officers, GVMC personnel and officials stepped up to maintain law and order, manage traffic, and ensure the smooth flow of devotees, ensuring no untoward incidents