Land records destroyed as fire erupts at Madanapalle revenue office, Tirupati

TIRUPATI: After a massive fire erupted at the Revenue Division Office in Madanapalle, Annamayya district on Sunday night and destroyed several important documents, including land records, the State government has ordered a thorough probe into the incident, suspecting sabotage by the YSRC.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took serious note of the incident and instructed Director General of Police (DGP) Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to rush to Madanapalle.

The DGP on Monday asserted that the outbreak of fire was an incident and not an accident. He added that 10 teams have been formed to investigate the case.

The fire broke out around 11 pm on Sunday on the eastern side of the office and caused extensive damage to computers, furniture, and file racks and important documents.

According to officials, Nimmanapalle Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) Ramana, who was on duty as watchman, first noticed the fire. On hearing a loud noise, Ramana alerted the Deputy Tahsildar of Nimmanapalle. Fire tenders were dispatched to the scene immediately. The fire was brought under control after four hours. Senior officials from Rayachoti, the district headquarters, visited Madanapalle to assess the situation. Fortunately, digital copies of the documents were preserved.