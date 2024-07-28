Andhra Pradesh government renames six educational schemes to make schools ‘Saraswati Nilayam’

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to change the names of six schemes being implemented in the education sector, and rename them after prominent personalities. Minister for Human Resource Development Nara Lokesh on Saturday night announced the same in a post on social media platform X.

“The people’s government led by Chandrababu Naidu has decided to thoroughly clean the education system which was corrupted by the previous government for five years. We intend to make schools in the state a non-political Saraswati Nilayam. As a part of this, we are putting an end to the names of the schemes that were established in the name of the Chief Minister of the previous government. We have decided to name the respective schemes after the names of eminent personalities in India. Today, on the occasion of the death anniversary of late former President Abdul Kalam, I am announcing the names of the new schemes inspired by that great man,” he posted.