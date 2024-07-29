Anantapur cops trace abducted baby within three hours in Andhra

ANANTAPUR: The Anantapur police recovered a five-day-old infant who had gone missing from the Government General Hospital (GGH) within three hours on Sunday.

According to the police, a pregnant woman named Amrutha, a native of Nagaluru village in Penukonda mandal, Sri Sathya Sai district, was admitted to Anantapur GGH for delivery on July 16.

She gave birth to a baby girl on July 23 and had been receiving medical care in the hospital’s gynecology ward since then. Early on Sunday, an attendant identified as Amani, a resident of Anantapur town, stole the baby while everyone was sleeping in that block of the hospital.

After discovering the baby was missing, the parents complained to the police, who immediately responded and began searching for the missing infant. Using CCTV footage, the police gathered clues about the accused woman and went to her house, where they found the baby on the bed in a room. Meanwhile, district Superintendent of Police KV Murali Krishna appreciated the subordinate officials and staff for thoroughly investigating and resolving the issue.