Rising flood level triggers panic in low-lying areas in Godavari districts

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As floodwater level continued to hover near the danger mark with the River Godavari and its tributary Sabari receiving heavy inflows, panic prevailed among the people living in flood-prone areas of erstwhile East and West Godavari districts. Water-level at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage stood at 15.80 feet.
Officials released floodwater at the rate of 16 lakh cusecs into the sea on Sunday.
According to River conservator Kasi Visveswara Rao, the second warning, issued at the Cotton Barrage, is likely to be withdrawn in a day or two after the floods recede. He pointed out that as the floodwater was receding at Bhadrachalam, third warning might be revoked and second warning will be continued.
Incessant rains in the catchment areas of the River Godavari for the last few days has once again posed a threat of inundation in low-lying areas of five mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju, two mandals in Eluru and Lanka villages in Godavari districts. As many as 30 villages in Velerupadu mandal have been severely-hit, while 14 villages in Koyida and Katkuru revenue panchayats were cut off completely from the mainland.
A team of ministers, comprising K Atchannaidu, Vangalapudi Anitha, and Kandula Durgesh, toured flood-affected Suryaraopalem, Pasalapudi, Kaldhari, Tallapalem, Kamsalapalem, Singavaram and Ravimetla villages in Nidadavolu and Undrajavaram mandals in East Godavari on Sunday and interacted with the farmers.
Govt to take up Yerrakalva modernisation works
Atchannaidu promised that modernisation works at Yerrakalva will be taken up soon and a permanent solution to prevent floods in Eluru and Godavari districts will be found.
Pointing out that farmers in 20 mandals have suffered huge losses due to the downpour and subsequent floods, he said a concrete plan will be formulated and works will be taken up in three phases to prevent the floods from Yerrakalva.
Meanwhile, ASR district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar travelled from Chintur to Chatti and asked people to move to rehabilitation centres immediately. Urging the public not to panic, he said basic amenities are available at the relief centres.
The victims asked the Collector to arrange for R&R (Rehabilitation and Resettlement) package under Polavaram project as they were being subjected to several hardships every year due to Godavari floods.
Further, Kumar distributed essential commodities and tarpaulin sheets to the flood-affected people. He also visited Tallagudem village in Kunavaram mandal and reviewed the flood situation.
In West Godavari, district Collector C Nagarani rushed to Ayodhya Lanka in Achanta mandal, where BC Colony and Marrimula village were submerged due to heavy inflows to the River Vasista, a tributary of the River Godavari. She said the entire stretch was surrounded by water and there was no scope to walk in the village. She inspected the medical camp set up at an Anganwadi centre. The villagers urged her to construct a bridge between Putchalanka and Marrimula as a permanent solution to prevent the floodwater from entering the village. She asked them to move to rehabilitation camps till the floodwaters recede.