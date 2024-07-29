Rising flood level triggers panic in low-lying areas in Godavari districts

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: As floodwater level continued to hover near the danger mark with the River Godavari and its tributary Sabari receiving heavy inflows, panic prevailed among the people living in flood-prone areas of erstwhile East and West Godavari districts. Water-level at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage stood at 15.80 feet.

Officials released floodwater at the rate of 16 lakh cusecs into the sea on Sunday.

According to River conservator Kasi Visveswara Rao, the second warning, issued at the Cotton Barrage, is likely to be withdrawn in a day or two after the floods recede. He pointed out that as the floodwater was receding at Bhadrachalam, third warning might be revoked and second warning will be continued.

Incessant rains in the catchment areas of the River Godavari for the last few days has once again posed a threat of inundation in low-lying areas of five mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju, two mandals in Eluru and Lanka villages in Godavari districts. As many as 30 villages in Velerupadu mandal have been severely-hit, while 14 villages in Koyida and Katkuru revenue panchayats were cut off completely from the mainland.

A team of ministers, comprising K Atchannaidu, Vangalapudi Anitha, and Kandula Durgesh, toured flood-affected Suryaraopalem, Pasalapudi, Kaldhari, Tallapalem, Kamsalapalem, Singavaram and Ravimetla villages in Nidadavolu and Undrajavaram mandals in East Godavari on Sunday and interacted with the farmers.