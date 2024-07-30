Ensure housing for every eligible family in state by 2029: Andhra CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said every eligible family in the State should have own house by 2029, and officials should work in that direction. He chaired a review meeting of the Housing Department at the State Secretariat on Monday.

Disclosing the details of the review meeting to mediapersons, Minister for Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy said the Chief Minister directed them to expedite the implementation of the housing programme for the poor. “The Chief Minister has instructed us to complete the construction of 1.25 lakh houses in the coming 100 days, and another 8.25 lakh houses in the coming one year, and we will strive to realise the target,” he said.

The previous YSRC regime did not make payments to beneficiaries of the NTR Housing Scheme during 2014-19 though they completed the construction of houses. The Chief Minister directed the officials to clear the payments.

“The State government will construct houses for the middle income and lower income groups, who are not eligible for the housing scheme for the poor, and provide them at affordable prices. The scheme will also be extended to journalists. A survey will be taken up soon to identify the beneficiaries,” he said.

Kolusu revealed that the Chief Minister responded positively to their request to hand over the construction of houses in the Polavaram Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) colonies to Housing Department.