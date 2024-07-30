Ensure housing for every eligible family in state by 2029: Andhra CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said every eligible family in the State should have own house by 2029, and officials should work in that direction. He chaired a review meeting of the Housing Department at the State Secretariat on Monday.
Disclosing the details of the review meeting to mediapersons, Minister for Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy said the Chief Minister directed them to expedite the implementation of the housing programme for the poor. “The Chief Minister has instructed us to complete the construction of 1.25 lakh houses in the coming 100 days, and another 8.25 lakh houses in the coming one year, and we will strive to realise the target,” he said.
The previous YSRC regime did not make payments to beneficiaries of the NTR Housing Scheme during 2014-19 though they completed the construction of houses. The Chief Minister directed the officials to clear the payments.
“The State government will construct houses for the middle income and lower income groups, who are not eligible for the housing scheme for the poor, and provide them at affordable prices. The scheme will also be extended to journalists. A survey will be taken up soon to identify the beneficiaries,” he said.
Kolusu revealed that the Chief Minister responded positively to their request to hand over the construction of houses in the Polavaram Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) colonies to Housing Department.
Alleging that the poor families in the State bore a burden of Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore due to limiting of the unit cost of a house to Rs 1.80 lakh by the previous YSRC regime as against Rs 2.50 lakh earlier. Of the total unit cost, the share of the Centre was Rs 1.50 lakh, and the State government would bear Rs 1 lakh.
The YSRC regime reduced its share to Rs 30,000, causing a burden of Rs 70,000 to each beneficiary. While the TDP government provided Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh additional assistance to SC and ST beneficiaries for the construction of houses, the YSRC regime did not provide any additional benefit to them, he pointed out.
“The government will provide house sites of 3 cents to beneficiaries in rural areas and 2 cents in urban areas. The vacant land in the existing housing layouts will be allotted to each beneficiary,” he said.
With regard to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2.0, under which the Centre announced to construct three crore houses at a cost of Rs 4 lakh per unit, the State will prepare the list of eligible beneficiaries in a transparent manner to make use of the scheme fully, the Housing Minister explained.
PMAY 2.0
24.17 lakh
Houses sanctioned for AP (since 2015)
8.49 lakh
Houses built by TDP govt (2014-19)
8 lakh
Houses yet to be constructed
7.32 lakh
Houses built in 2019-24