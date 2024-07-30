Official seal, QR code to replace Jagan’s pic on land passbook in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials of the Revenue Department to re-issue pattadar passbooks to landowners with the State emblem, replacing the image of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The new pattadar passbooks will also have a QR code, which when scanned will provide complete details of the owner, land, location, and map.

In a post on X, Naidu said, “We are correcting the mistakes of the previous ruler who abused power by putting his image on the pattadar passbooks. Public is of the opinion that no one else’s photo should figure on the property inherited from their ancestors. That’s why we will issue new passbooks with the official seal as promised during the election. The arrogant and bigoted tendencies of the past regime do not exist in this public government. Our government has taken the responsibility of protecting the self-respect of the people and their property.”