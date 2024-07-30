Save tiger to conserve forests, don’t spare poachers: Andhra Pradesh Dy CM to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest and Science and Technology) Pawan Kalyan directed the Forest Department to take special measures for the conservation of tigers and act tough against poachers. The officials should come up with an action plan to enhance the population of tigers in the State as protecting tigers will help in conserving forests, resulting in eco-balance.

Participating in a programme organised at Aranya Bhavan in Mangalagiri on Monday to mark Global Tiger Day, Pawan Kalyan reviewed the tiger population in the State and security in the tiger reserves.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Indian culture and ethos preach ‘Vasudhaika Kutumbam’ which encompasses all lives, including flora and fauna. “As a Minister for Forest, it is my bounden responsibility to safeguard forest wealth and conserve wildlife. Those who destroy forests, hunt and poach wildlife will not be spared,” he said. “Without forests, there are no tigers, and without tigers, there are no forests. Hence, it is imperative to save tigers,” he stressed.

Pawan Kalyan said a special corridor will be developed from Srisailam to Seshachalam forests for the protection of tigers. Earlier, he went round a photo exhibition organised by Bobbili MLA RVSKK Ranga Rao (Baby Nayana), who is an avid wildlife photographer.